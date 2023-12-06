Brayden Point will be among those in action Wednesday when his Tampa Bay Lightning meet the Pittsburgh Penguins at Amalie Arena. If you'd like to wager on Point's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Brayden Point vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

BSSUN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +175)

1.5 points (Over odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -115)

Point Season Stats Insights

Point's plus-minus rating this season, in 20:13 per game on the ice, is -6.

In Point's 26 games played this season he's scored in eight of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Point has a point in 15 of 26 games this season, with multiple points in eight of them.

Point has an assist in 12 of 26 games this season, with multiple assists on five occasions.

The implied probability that Point hits the over on his points over/under is 36.4%, based on the odds.

Point has an implied probability of 53.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Point Stats vs. the Penguins

On the defensive side, the Penguins have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 62 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fifth.

The team has the league's 11th-ranked goal differential (+11).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 26 Games 4 30 Points 5 12 Goals 3 18 Assists 2

