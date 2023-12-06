Clint Capela and his Atlanta Hawks teammates face the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his most recent game, a 132-121 loss versus the Bucks, Capela totaled 10 points, 17 rebounds, four assists and three blocks.

In this article we will dive into Capela's prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Clint Capela Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 10.6 11.3 Rebounds 10.5 10.1 9.6 Assists -- 1.1 1.2 PRA -- 21.8 22.1 PR -- 20.7 20.9



Clint Capela Insights vs. the Nets

Capela is responsible for attempting 8.7% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 8.1 per game.

The Hawks rank 17th in possessions per game with 105.7. His opponents, the Nets, have one of the slowest tempos with 101 possessions per contest.

The Nets concede 114 points per game, 19th-ranked in the league.

Conceding 43.5 rebounds per game, the Nets are the 11th-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Nets concede 24.8 assists per game, sixth-ranked in the league.

Clint Capela vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/22/2023 27 14 15 0 0 3 0

