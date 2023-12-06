The Troy Trojans (0-5) will be trying to halt a five-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Georgia Bulldogs (6-2) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Stegeman Coliseum. It airs at 11:00 AM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to see our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Georgia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
  • Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia
  • TV: SEC Network +

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Georgia vs. Troy Scoring Comparison

  • The Trojans put up an average of 72.2 points per game, 10.8 more points than the 61.4 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.
  • Troy has put together a 0-4 record in games it scores more than 61.4 points.
  • Georgia is 6-1 when it allows fewer than 72.2 points.
  • The Bulldogs average 71.4 points per game, 13.2 fewer points than the 84.6 the Trojans allow.
  • When Georgia totals more than 84.6 points, it is 2-0.
  • The Bulldogs shoot 42.8% from the field, 2.9% lower than the Trojans concede defensively.

Georgia Leaders

  • Javyn Nicholson: 16.3 PTS, 8.8 REB, 44.6 FG%
  • Zoesha Smith: 12.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 47.4 FG%
  • Chloe Chapman: 6.1 PTS, 2.0 STL, 51.5 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15)
  • Destiny Thomas: 4.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 55.6 FG%
  • Asia Avinger: 6.1 PTS, 1.8 STL, 34.6 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (8-for-21)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Georgia Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 Purdue W 65-57 Baha Mar Convention Center
11/30/2023 Duke L 72-65 Stegeman Coliseum
12/3/2023 Furman W 85-55 Stegeman Coliseum
12/6/2023 Troy - Stegeman Coliseum
12/16/2023 Georgia Tech - Stegeman Coliseum
12/20/2023 Pittsburgh - Pasco-Hernando State College West Campus

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.