How to Watch the Georgia vs. Troy Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 5:55 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The Troy Trojans (0-5) will be trying to halt a five-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Georgia Bulldogs (6-2) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Stegeman Coliseum. It airs at 11:00 AM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to see our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Georgia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia
- TV: SEC Network +
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Georgia vs. Troy Scoring Comparison
- The Trojans put up an average of 72.2 points per game, 10.8 more points than the 61.4 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.
- Troy has put together a 0-4 record in games it scores more than 61.4 points.
- Georgia is 6-1 when it allows fewer than 72.2 points.
- The Bulldogs average 71.4 points per game, 13.2 fewer points than the 84.6 the Trojans allow.
- When Georgia totals more than 84.6 points, it is 2-0.
- The Bulldogs shoot 42.8% from the field, 2.9% lower than the Trojans concede defensively.
Georgia Leaders
- Javyn Nicholson: 16.3 PTS, 8.8 REB, 44.6 FG%
- Zoesha Smith: 12.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 47.4 FG%
- Chloe Chapman: 6.1 PTS, 2.0 STL, 51.5 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15)
- Destiny Thomas: 4.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 55.6 FG%
- Asia Avinger: 6.1 PTS, 1.8 STL, 34.6 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (8-for-21)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Georgia Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|Purdue
|W 65-57
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/30/2023
|Duke
|L 72-65
|Stegeman Coliseum
|12/3/2023
|Furman
|W 85-55
|Stegeman Coliseum
|12/6/2023
|Troy
|-
|Stegeman Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|Georgia Tech
|-
|Stegeman Coliseum
|12/20/2023
|Pittsburgh
|-
|Pasco-Hernando State College West Campus
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.