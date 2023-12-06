On Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at State Farm Arena, the Brooklyn Nets (10-9) will try to stop a three-game road losing streak when squaring off against the Atlanta Hawks (9-10), airing at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and YES.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Hawks vs. Nets matchup.

Hawks vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and YES

BSSE and YES Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Hawks vs. Nets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Hawks vs Nets Additional Info

Hawks vs. Nets Betting Trends

The Hawks score 123.2 points per game (second in the NBA) and give up 122.8 (27th in the league) for a +7 scoring differential overall.

The Nets put up 116.7 points per game (eighth in league) while allowing 114 per contest (19th in NBA). They have a +51 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 2.7 points per game.

The teams average 239.9 points per game combined, 2.4 more points than this game's total.

Combined, these teams allow 236.8 points per game, 0.7 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Atlanta has covered five times in 19 matchups with a spread this season.

Brooklyn is 14-5-0 ATS this year.

Hawks and Nets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Hawks +10000 +4000 - Nets +20000 +10000 -

