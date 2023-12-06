The Atlanta Hawks (9-10) have three players on the injury report for their matchup with the Brooklyn Nets (10-9) at State Farm Arena on Wednesday, December 6 at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

The Hawks fell in their most recent matchup 132-121 against the Bucks on Saturday. Trae Young's team-leading 32 points paced the Hawks in the losing effort.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jalen Johnson SF Out Wrist 14.1 7.3 2.4 Mouhamed Gueye PF Out Back 0 0 0 Kobe Bufkin SG Out Thumb 0.5 1 0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today

Nets Injuries: Dorian Finney-Smith: Questionable (Foot), Ben Simmons: Out (Back), Noah Clowney: Questionable (Shoulder), Dariq Whitehead: Out (Foot), Lonnie Walker IV: Questionable (Hamstring)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Hawks vs. Nets Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: BSSE and YES

BSSE and YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.