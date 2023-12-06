How to Watch the Hawks vs. Nets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The Brooklyn Nets (10-9) will visit the Atlanta Hawks (9-10) after losing three straight road games.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Hawks and Nets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Hawks vs. Nets Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
Hawks vs Nets Additional Info
Hawks Stats Insights
- This season, the Hawks have a 47.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.0% higher than the 45.2% of shots the Nets' opponents have knocked down.
- Atlanta has an 8-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.2% from the field.
- The Nets are the top rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at 12th.
- The Hawks score 9.2 more points per game (123.2) than the Nets allow (114.0).
- Atlanta has a 9-5 record when scoring more than 114.0 points.
Hawks Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Hawks have fared better in home games this year, scoring 126.9 points per game, compared to 120.5 per game in road games.
- Atlanta surrenders 127.6 points per game at home, compared to 119.3 on the road.
- The Hawks are averaging 13.8 treys per game, which is 0.2 fewer than they're averaging in road games (14.0). When it comes to three-point percentage, they are shooting 38.7% at home and 36.2% in away games.
Hawks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jalen Johnson
|Out
|Wrist
|Mouhamed Gueye
|Out
|Back
|Kobe Bufkin
|Out
|Thumb
