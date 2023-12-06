The Brooklyn Nets (10-9) will visit the Atlanta Hawks (9-10) after losing three straight road games.

Hawks vs. Nets Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Hawks vs Nets Additional Info

Hawks Stats Insights

This season, the Hawks have a 47.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.0% higher than the 45.2% of shots the Nets' opponents have knocked down.

Atlanta has an 8-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.2% from the field.

The Nets are the top rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at 12th.

The Hawks score 9.2 more points per game (123.2) than the Nets allow (114.0).

Atlanta has a 9-5 record when scoring more than 114.0 points.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Hawks have fared better in home games this year, scoring 126.9 points per game, compared to 120.5 per game in road games.

Atlanta surrenders 127.6 points per game at home, compared to 119.3 on the road.

The Hawks are averaging 13.8 treys per game, which is 0.2 fewer than they're averaging in road games (14.0). When it comes to three-point percentage, they are shooting 38.7% at home and 36.2% in away games.

Hawks Injuries