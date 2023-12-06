Lightning vs. Penguins Injury Report Today - December 6
The Tampa Bay Lightning's (11-10-5) injury report has just one player listed as they ready for a Wednesday, December 6 matchup with the Pittsburgh Penguins (11-10-3) at Amalie Arena, with a start time of 7:00 PM ET.
Tampa Bay Lightning Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Conor Sheary
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
Pittsburgh Penguins Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Matt Nieto
|LW
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Noel Acciari
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
|Rickard Rakell
|RW
|Out
|Upper Body
|Chad Ruhwedel
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
Lightning vs. Penguins Game Info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Tampa, Florida
- Arena: Amalie Arena
Lightning Season Insights
- Tampa Bay has scored the second-most goals in the NHL (87 total, 3.4 per game).
- Its -6 goal differential ranks 20th in the league.
Penguins Season Insights
- The Penguins have 73 goals this season (3.0 per game), 16th in the NHL.
- Pittsburgh has one of the best defenses in the league, giving up 62 total goals (2.6 per game), sixth in the league.
- They have the 11th-ranked goal differential in the league at +11.
Lightning vs. Penguins Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Lightning (-130)
|Penguins (+110)
|6.5
