The Tampa Bay Lightning (11-10-5), coming off a 4-0 win over the Dallas Stars, host the Pittsburgh Penguins (11-10-3) at Amalie Arena on Wednesday, December 6 at 7:00 PM ET on BSSUN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+. The Penguins were defeated by the Philadelphia Flyers 2-1 in overtime in their most recent outing.

Lightning vs. Penguins Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

BSSUN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Lightning (-130) Penguins (+110) 6.5 Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning Betting Insights

The Lightning have been a moneyline favorite 12 times this season, and have finished 5-7 in those games.

Tampa Bay has a 5-5 record (winning 50.0% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -130 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Lightning have an implied win probability of 56.5%.

Tampa Bay and its opponent have gone over 6.5 combined goals in 14 of 26 games this season.

Lightning vs Penguins Additional Info

Lightning vs. Penguins Rankings

Lightning Total (Rank) Penguins Total (Rank) 87 (4th) Goals 73 (18th) 93 (31st) Goals Allowed 62 (5th) 27 (2nd) Power Play Goals 7 (30th) 13 (9th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 11 (6th)

Lightning Advanced Stats

Tampa Bay is 6-4-0 against the spread, and 5-4-1 overall, in its last 10 games.

Tampa Bay went over in four of its last 10 contests.

The Lightning and their opponents have combined to score 6.5 goals per game in the past 10 games, the same as the over/under in this matchup.

In their past 10 games, the Lightning's goals per game average is 0.1 lower than their season-long average.

The Lightning's 87 goals this season make them the fourth-best scoring team in the league.

On defense, the Lightning have conceded 93 goals (3.6 per game) to rank 31st in NHL play.

Their goal differential (-6) ranks them 20th in the NHL.

