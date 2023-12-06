The South Alabama Jaguars (4-5) will aim to stop a three-game road skid when squaring off against the Mercer Bears (2-5) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Hawkins Arena, airing at 11:00 AM ET on ESPN+.

Mercer vs. South Alabama Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Hawkins Arena in Macon, Georgia

Hawkins Arena in Macon, Georgia TV: ESPN+

Mercer Stats Insights

This season, the Bears have a 42.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.6% lower than the 46.4% of shots the Jaguars' opponents have hit.

The Bears are the 353rd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Jaguars rank 325th.

The Bears record 65.4 points per game, 11.5 fewer points than the 76.9 the Jaguars allow.

Mercer Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home last year, Mercer scored 5.6 more points per game (72.5) than it did on the road (66.9).

Defensively the Bears played better in home games last year, allowing 65 points per game, compared to 70.9 on the road.

Mercer made 6.4 three-pointers per game, which was 0.5 more than it averaged in away games (5.9). When it came to three-point percentage, it shot 33.2% when playing at home and 35% when playing on the road.

Mercer Upcoming Schedule