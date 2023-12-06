The Mercer Bears (1-3) will play the South Alabama Jaguars (4-3) at 11:00 AM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. This matchup is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Mercer vs. South Alabama Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Mercer Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mercer Top Players (2022-23)

Jalyn McCreary: 15.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

15.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK Luis Hurtado: 7.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Kamar Robertson: 10.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Shawn Walker: 8.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Jah Quinones: 5.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

South Alabama Players to Watch

McCreary: 14.8 PTS, 6 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

14.8 PTS, 6 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK Robby Carmody: 11 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK

11 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK Jake Davis: 6.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

6.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK Amanze Ngumezi: 6.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

6.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Quinones: 5.3 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mercer vs. South Alabama Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Mercer Rank Mercer AVG South Alabama AVG South Alabama Rank 255th 68.7 Points Scored 70.9 191st 82nd 67 Points Allowed 65.2 45th 187th 31.6 Rebounds 30.1 270th 109th 9.2 Off. Rebounds 5.9 345th 320th 5.9 3pt Made 7.6 149th 193rd 12.8 Assists 11.4 307th 84th 10.9 Turnovers 9.2 9th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.