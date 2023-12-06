Timberwolves vs. Spurs: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 6
At Target Center on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, the San Antonio Spurs (3-16) will attempt to end a 14-game losing skid when visiting the Minnesota Timberwolves (15-4) at 7:30 PM ET. The game airs on ESPN, BSN, and BSSW.
In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Timberwolves vs. Spurs matchup.
Timberwolves vs. Spurs Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN, BSN, and BSSW
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Center
Timberwolves vs. Spurs Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Timberwolves Moneyline
|Spurs Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Timberwolves (-11.5)
|224.5
|-650
|+475
|FanDuel
|Timberwolves (-11)
|224
|-650
|+480
Timberwolves vs Spurs Additional Info
|Timberwolves vs Spurs Injury Report
|Timberwolves vs Spurs Players to Watch
|Timberwolves vs Spurs Betting Trends & Stats
Timberwolves vs. Spurs Betting Trends
- The Timberwolves average 112.8 points per game (19th in the league) while allowing 105.9 per contest (second in the NBA). They have a +132 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 6.9 points per game.
- The Spurs have been outscored by 12.4 points per game (posting 111.5 points per game, 22nd in league, while allowing 123.9 per outing, 28th in NBA) and have a -236 scoring differential.
- The teams average 224.3 points per game combined, 0.2 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- These teams allow 229.8 points per game combined, 5.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Minnesota has covered 11 times in 19 matchups with a spread this season.
- San Antonio has compiled a 7-12-0 ATS record so far this season.
Timberwolves and Spurs NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Timberwolves
|+2500
|+1300
|-
|Spurs
|+50000
|+30000
|-
