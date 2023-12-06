Will Tyler Motte Score a Goal Against the Penguins on December 6?
On Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, the Tampa Bay Lightning square off with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Is Tyler Motte going to light the lamp in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Tyler Motte score a goal against the Penguins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Motte stats and insights
- Motte is yet to score through 16 games this season.
- In one game versus the Penguins this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.
- Motte has zero points on the power play.
Penguins defensive stats
- The Penguins have given up 62 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents five times. They are averaging 14.5 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.
Motte recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/4/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|11:54
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/2/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|12:39
|Away
|L 8-1
|11/30/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|8:36
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/28/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|10:09
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/27/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|12:39
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|15:22
|Away
|W 8-2
|11/22/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|17:09
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|11/20/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|12:56
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|11/18/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|16:44
|Home
|W 6-4
|11/16/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|15:12
|Away
|W 4-2
Lightning vs. Penguins game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
