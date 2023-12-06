For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, is Victor Hedman a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Victor Hedman score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Hedman stats and insights

In five of 26 games this season, Hedman has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has attempted four shots in one game against the Penguins this season, but has not scored.

On the power play, Hedman has accumulated two goals and seven assists.

Hedman averages 1.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10%.

Penguins defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Penguins have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 62 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fifth.

So far this season, the Penguins have five shutouts, and they average 14.5 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Hedman recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/4/2023 Stars 0 0 0 23:55 Home W 4-0 12/2/2023 Stars 1 1 0 19:23 Away L 8-1 11/30/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 24:59 Home L 4-2 11/28/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 24:37 Away L 3-1 11/27/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 24:09 Away L 4-1 11/24/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 24:08 Away W 8-2 11/22/2023 Jets 1 0 1 23:47 Home L 3-2 OT 11/20/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 23:57 Home W 5-4 OT 11/18/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 24:31 Home W 6-4 11/16/2023 Blackhawks 2 1 1 24:13 Away W 4-2

Lightning vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

