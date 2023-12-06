The Wednesday college basketball slate has a lot in store. Among those games is the Iowa Hawkeyes playing the Iowa State Cyclones.

How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games

George Washington Revolutionaries vs. Towson Tigers

  • Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
  • Venue: SECU Arena
  • Location: Towson, Maryland

How to Watch George Washington vs. Towson

Bryant Bulldogs vs. Loyola (MD) Greyhounds

  • Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
  • Venue: Reitz Arena
  • Location: Baltimore, Maryland

How to Watch Bryant vs. Loyola (MD)

Troy Trojans vs. Georgia Bulldogs

  • Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
  • Venue: Stegeman Coliseum
  • Location: Athens, Georgia

How to Watch Troy vs. Georgia

  • TV: SEC Network +

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars vs. Southern Illinois Salukis

  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Banterra Center
  • Location: Carbondale, Illinois

How to Watch SIU-Edwardsville vs. Southern Illinois

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions vs. North Texas Eagles

  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Venue: UNT Coliseum
  • Location: Denton, Texas

How to Watch UAPB vs. North Texas

Miami (OH) RedHawks vs. Eastern Kentucky Colonels

  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
  • Location: Richmond, Kentucky

How to Watch Miami (OH) vs. Eastern Kentucky

Lamar Cardinals vs. Texas A&M Aggies

  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Reed Arena
  • Location: College Station, Texas

How to Watch Lamar vs. Texas A&M

  • TV: SEC Network +

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers vs. Alabama Crimson Tide

  • Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Foster Auditorium
  • Location: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

How to Watch Coastal Carolina vs. Alabama

  • TV: SEC Network +

Yale Bulldogs vs. Stony Brook Seawolves

  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Island Federal Credit Union Arena
  • Location: Stony Brook, New York

How to Watch Yale vs. Stony Brook

Loyola Marymount Lions vs. Montana Grizzlies

  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Dahlberg Arena
  • Location: Missoula, Montana

How to Watch Loyola Marymount vs. Montana

