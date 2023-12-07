Discover the Best Week 14 NFL Player Prop Bets & Odds
The Los Angeles Rams versus the Baltimore Ravens is one of many strong options on the Week 14 NFL slate.
One of the most fun ways to wager on football is via NFL player prop bets. There are props for each of this week's games, and they are featured in this article.
Patriots at Steelers
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on December 7
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)
Buccaneers at Falcons
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 10
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)
- Bijan Robinson Props: 67.5 RUSH YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 18.5 REC YDS (O:-118 | U:-111)
- Baker Mayfield Props: 228.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 8.5 RUSH YDS (O:-110 | U:-120)
Rams at Ravens
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 10
- Location: Baltimore, Maryland
- Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)
- Lamar Jackson Props: 199.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 47.5 RUSH YDS (O:-118 | U:-111)
- Matthew Stafford Props: 200.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 2.5 RUSH YDS (O:-110 | U:-120)
Jaguars at Browns
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 10
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)
Texans at Jets
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 10
- Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey
- Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)
Lions at Bears
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 10
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)
- Justin Fields Props: 194.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 60.5 RUSH YDS (O:-115 | U:-118)
- Jared Goff Props: 243.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 1.5 RUSH YDS (O:-120 | U:-110)
Colts at Bengals
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 10
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)
- Ja'Marr Chase Props: 65.5 REC YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)
- Gardner Minshew Props: 226.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 3.5 RUSH YDS (O:-105 | U:-125)
Panthers at Saints
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 10
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
- Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)
- Bryce Young Props: 181.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 13.5 RUSH YDS (O:-118 | U:-111)
Vikings at Raiders
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET on December 10
- Location: Paradise, Nevada
- Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)
- Joshua Jacobs Props: 71.5 RUSH YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)
- Joshua Dobbs Props: 230.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 24.5 RUSH YDS (O:-115 | U:-118)
Seahawks at 49ers
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET on December 10
- Location: Santa Clara, California
- Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)
- Christian McCaffrey Props: 79.5 RUSH YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 30.5 REC YDS (O:-111 | U:-118)
- Geno Smith Props: 243.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 8.5 RUSH YDS (O:-110 | U:-120)
Broncos at Chargers
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on December 10
- Location: Inglewood, California
- Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)
- Justin Herbert Props: 255.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 17.5 RUSH YDS (O:-120 | U:-110)
- Russell Wilson Props: 212.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 27.5 RUSH YDS (O:-111 | U:-118)
Bills at Chiefs
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on December 10
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)
- Patrick Mahomes II Props: 263.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)
- Josh Allen Props: 258.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 31.5 RUSH YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)
Eagles at Cowboys
- Game Time: 8:20 PM ET on December 10
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Live Stream: NBC (Watch this game on Fubo!)
- Dak Prescott Props: 294.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 15.5 RUSH YDS (O:-115 | U:-118)
- Jalen Hurts Props: 255.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 37.5 RUSH YDS (O:-115 | U:-118)
Titans at Dolphins
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Miami Gardens, Florida
- Live Stream: ESPN (Watch this game on Fubo!)
- Tyreek Hill Props: 104.5 REC YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)
- Derrick Henry Props: 57.5 RUSH YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 8.5 REC YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)
Packers at Giants
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on December 11
- Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey
- Live Stream: ABC (Watch this game on Fubo!)
- Saquon Barkley Props: 71.5 RUSH YDS (O:-115 | U:-118) / 17.5 REC YDS (O:-118 | U:-111)
- Jordan Love Props: 226.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)
