How to Watch the Lightning vs. Predators Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Nashville Predators (13-12) will host the Tampa Bay Lightning (12-10-5) -- who've lost three straight away from home -- on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.
The Lightning's game against the Predators can be seen on BSSUN, BSSO, and ESPN+, so tune in to catch the action.
Predators Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN, BSSO, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Lightning vs. Predators Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|10/10/2023
|Lightning
|Predators
|5-3 TB
Lightning Stats & Trends
- The Lightning allow 3.5 goals per game (94 in total), 31st in the league.
- The Lightning are third in the NHL in scoring (90 goals, 3.3 per game).
- In the past 10 games, the Lightning have claimed 70.0% of the possible points with a 5-4-1 record.
- Over on the defensive end, the Lightning have allowed 3.1 goals per game (31 total) in those 10 outings.
- They have scored 33 goals over that time.
Lightning Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nikita Kucherov
|26
|17
|27
|44
|35
|20
|0%
|Brayden Point
|27
|12
|18
|30
|10
|8
|44%
|Victor Hedman
|27
|5
|22
|27
|19
|5
|-
|Steven Stamkos
|25
|10
|16
|26
|14
|4
|51.4%
|Brandon Hagel
|27
|10
|13
|23
|14
|8
|50%
Predators Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Predators are allowing 80 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 19th in league action.
- The Predators' 79 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 13th in the league.
- In their last 10 matchups, the Predators are 8-2-0 to earn 90.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive side, the Predators have allowed 2.8 goals per game (28 total) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.5 goals per game (35 total) over that stretch.
Predators Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Filip Forsberg
|25
|13
|16
|29
|28
|15
|57.1%
|Ryan O'Reilly
|25
|12
|10
|22
|11
|24
|54.2%
|Roman Josi
|25
|5
|13
|18
|18
|5
|-
|Gustav Nyquist
|25
|3
|14
|17
|17
|3
|44.4%
|Luke Evangelista
|24
|4
|10
|14
|22
|12
|0%
