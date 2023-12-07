Lightning vs. Predators December 7 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 1:00 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Keep an eye on Filip Forsberg and Nikita Kucherov in particular on Thursday, when the Nashville Predators meet the Tampa Bay Lightning at Bridgestone Arena, starting at 8:00 PM ET.
Lightning vs. Predators Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Pick 'Em
- Total: 6.5
- TV: BSSUN,BSSO,ESPN+
Lightning Players to Watch
- Tampa Bay's Kucherov has collected 27 assists and 17 goals in 26 games. That's good for 44 points.
- With 30 total points (1.1 per game), including 12 goals and 18 assists through 27 games, Brayden Point is crucial for Tampa Bay's offense.
- This season, Victor Hedman has scored five goals and contributed 22 assists for Tampa Bay, giving him a point total of 27.
- In the crease, Jonas Johansson has a record of 8-5-5 in 19 games this season, conceding 63 goals (3.4 goals against average) with 522 saves and an .892 save percentage, 46th in the league.
Predators Players to Watch
- One of the major contributors this season for Nashville, Forsberg has 29 points in 25 games (13 goals, 16 assists).
- Ryan O'Reilly has 12 goals and 10 assists, equaling 22 points (0.9 per game).
- Roman Josi's 18 points this season are via five goals and 13 assists.
- Kevin Lankinen (3-2-0) has a goals against average of 3.0 on the season. His .902% save percentage ranks 32nd in the NHL.
Lightning vs. Predators Stat Comparison
|Predators Rank
|Predators AVG
|Lightning AVG
|Lightning Rank
|18th
|3.16
|Goals Scored
|3.33
|10th
|16th
|3.2
|Goals Allowed
|3.48
|25th
|14th
|31.1
|Shots
|30.4
|18th
|15th
|30.3
|Shots Allowed
|30.7
|19th
|16th
|19.79%
|Power Play %
|31.87%
|2nd
|27th
|73.68%
|Penalty Kill %
|83.75%
|9th
