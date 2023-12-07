Player props are listed for Filip Forsberg and Nikita Kucherov, among others, when the Nashville Predators host the Tampa Bay Lightning at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

Lightning vs. Predators Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, BSSO, and ESPN+

BSSUN, BSSO, and ESPN+ Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Lightning vs. Predators Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Tampa Bay Lightning

Nikita Kucherov Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

1.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)

Kucherov drives the offense for Tampa Bay with 44 points (1.6 per game), with 17 goals and 27 assists in 26 games (playing 20:42 per game).

Kucherov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Penguins Dec. 6 1 1 2 3 vs. Stars Dec. 4 1 1 2 6 at Stars Dec. 2 0 1 1 6 vs. Penguins Nov. 30 0 2 2 8 at Coyotes Nov. 28 0 1 1 5

Brayden Point Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)

0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

Brayden Point has racked up 30 points this season, with 12 goals and 18 assists.

Point Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Penguins Dec. 6 0 0 0 3 vs. Stars Dec. 4 0 0 0 2 at Stars Dec. 2 0 0 0 0 vs. Penguins Nov. 30 0 0 0 4 at Coyotes Nov. 28 1 0 1 2

Victor Hedman Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

Victor Hedman has 27 points so far, including five goals and 22 assists.

Hedman Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Penguins Dec. 6 0 2 2 2 vs. Stars Dec. 4 0 0 0 2 at Stars Dec. 2 1 0 1 2 vs. Penguins Nov. 30 0 1 1 4 at Coyotes Nov. 28 0 0 0 1

NHL Props Today: Nashville Predators

Filip Forsberg Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)

1.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

Forsberg has been a big player for Nashville this season, with 29 points in 25 games.

Forsberg Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blackhawks Dec. 5 0 1 1 5 at Sabres Dec. 3 1 0 1 2 vs. Rangers Dec. 2 0 0 0 3 vs. Wild Nov. 30 0 0 0 5 vs. Penguins Nov. 28 1 1 2 4

Ryan O'Reilly Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

Ryan O'Reilly has 12 goals and 10 assists to total 22 points (0.9 per game).

O'Reilly Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blackhawks Dec. 5 1 0 1 2 at Sabres Dec. 3 0 0 0 5 vs. Rangers Dec. 2 1 1 2 6 vs. Wild Nov. 30 0 0 0 0 vs. Penguins Nov. 28 0 1 1 1

