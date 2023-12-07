Will Nicholas Paul Score a Goal Against the Predators on December 7?
Can we count on Nicholas Paul lighting the lamp when the Tampa Bay Lightning face off with the Nashville Predators at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.
Will Nicholas Paul score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)
Paul stats and insights
- In six of 27 games this season, Paul has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
- He has attempted three shots in one game versus the Predators this season, and has scored two goals.
- On the power play, Paul has accumulated five goals and one assist.
- Paul averages 1.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.7%.
Predators defensive stats
- The Predators have given up 80 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 21.4 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.
Paul recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/6/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|13:47
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/4/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|17:16
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/2/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|16:39
|Away
|L 8-1
|11/30/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|14:44
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/28/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|16:54
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/27/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|19:12
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|16:45
|Away
|W 8-2
|11/22/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|15:40
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|11/20/2023
|Bruins
|1
|1
|0
|18:04
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|11/18/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|18:06
|Home
|W 6-4
Lightning vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN, BSSO, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
