The Tampa Bay Lightning, with Steven Stamkos, will be in action Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Nashville Predators. There are prop bets for Stamkos available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Steven Stamkos vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, BSSO, and ESPN+

BSSUN, BSSO, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +170)

1.5 points (Over odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -128)

Stamkos Season Stats Insights

In 25 games this season, Stamkos has a plus-minus of -14, while averaging 17:08 on the ice per game.

Stamkos has scored a goal in nine of 25 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Stamkos has a point in 18 games this season (out of 25), including multiple points seven times.

Stamkos has an assist in 15 of 25 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Stamkos' implied probability to go over his point total is 37% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Stamkos has an implied probability of 56.1% of going over his assist prop bet.

Stamkos Stats vs. the Predators

On the defensive side, the Predators are conceding 80 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-1) ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 25 Games 3 26 Points 4 10 Goals 1 16 Assists 3

