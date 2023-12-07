Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Ware County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
In Ware County, Georgia, there are exciting high school basketball matchups on the calendar today. Info on how to watch them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Ware County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Faith Baptist Christian Academy at Southside Christian School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 7
- Location: Waycross, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.