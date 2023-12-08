Want to know how to stream high school basketball games in Bulloch County, Georgia today? We have you covered here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Bulloch County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Statesboro High School at Richmond Hill High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

7:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Richmond Hill, GA

Richmond Hill, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Portal Middle High School at Effingham County High School