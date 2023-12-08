Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Effingham County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 9:33 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Effingham County, Georgia, and information on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Effingham County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Portal Middle High School at Effingham County High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Springfield, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
