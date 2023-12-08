Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fulton County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wanting to watch today's high school basketball games in Fulton County, Georgia? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Fulton County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Denmark High School at Lambert High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Suwanee, GA
- Conference: 7A - Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mount Pisgah Christian School at The Paideia School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Newnan High School at Langston Hughes High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Fairburn, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clarkston High School at Druid Hills High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Conference: 4A - Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Arlington Christian School at Carrollton High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Carrollton, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Cobb Christian School at B.E.S.T. Academy
- Game Time: 6:55 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Conference: 2A - Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Towers High School at McNair High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Conference: 2A - Region 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Daniel McLaughlin Therrell High School at The Walker School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Marietta, GA
- Conference: 2A - Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mount Pisgah Christian School at The Paideia School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Newnan High School at Langston Hughes High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Fairburn, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Cobb High School at Lakeside High School - DeKalb
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Conference: 6A - Region 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hapeville Charter Career Academy at Westminster Schools
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Conference: 4A - Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fideles Christian School at Fulton Science Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Alpharetta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Walton High School at St. Pius X Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Banneker High School at Villa Rica High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Villa Rica, GA
- Conference: 5A - Region 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.