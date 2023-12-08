Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Gwinnett County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're looking for how to stream high school basketball in Gwinnett County, Georgia today, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Gwinnett County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Denmark High School at Lambert High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Suwanee, GA
- Conference: 7A - Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Gwinnett High School at Discovery High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Lawrenceville, GA
- Conference: 7A - Region 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Duluth High School at Meadowcreek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Norcross, GA
- Conference: 7A - Region 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Norcross High School at Berkmar High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Lilburn, GA
- Conference: 7A - Region 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Victory Baptist School at Sugar Hill Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Sugar Hill, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
White County High School at Wesleyan School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Norcross, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.