Haralson County, Georgia has high school basketball matchups on the docket today, and info on how to watch them is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Haralson County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Lakeview-Fort Ogleth. High School at Bremen High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

7:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Bremen, GA

Bremen, GA Conference: 3A - Region 6

3A - Region 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

North Murray High School at Haralson County High School