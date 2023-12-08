Trae Young, Top Hawks Players to Watch vs. the 76ers - December 8
Wells Fargo Center is where the Philadelphia 76ers (13-7) and Atlanta Hawks (9-11) will square off on Friday at 7:00 PM ET. Joel Embiid and Trae Young are players to watch for the 76ers and Hawks, respectively.
How to Watch Hawks vs. 76ers
- Game Day: Friday, December 8
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Arena: Wells Fargo Center
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH, BSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Hawks' Last Game
In their most recent game, the Hawks fell to the Nets on Wednesday, 114-113. Young scored a team-high 30 points (and chipped in nine assists and one rebound).
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Trae Young
|30
|1
|9
|0
|2
|3
|Saddiq Bey
|21
|7
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Bogdan Bogdanovic
|20
|4
|1
|0
|0
|4
Hawks vs 76ers Additional Info
Hawks Players to Watch
- Young's averages for the season are 27.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 10.6 assists, making 41.2% of his shots from the floor and 35.2% from beyond the arc, with 3.1 triples per game.
- Dejounte Murray's averages on the season are 20.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest, making 45.4% of his shots from the floor and 38.5% from 3-point range, with 2.3 triples per contest.
- Clint Capela averages 10.6 points, 10.2 boards and 1.1 assists, making 57.2% of his shots from the floor.
- Bogdan Bogdanovic's averages for the season are 16.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists, making 45.5% of his shots from the field and 39.2% from 3-point range, with 3.1 treys per game.
- Saddiq Bey's numbers for the season are 12.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, making 51.4% of his shots from the floor and 40.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 treys per contest.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Trae Young
|29.7
|2.7
|10.9
|1.5
|0.2
|3.8
|Dejounte Murray
|17.1
|4.2
|4.6
|2.0
|0.1
|2.1
|Clint Capela
|11.4
|10.0
|1.2
|0.7
|1.8
|0.0
|Bogdan Bogdanovic
|18.5
|3.6
|1.5
|1.4
|0.3
|3.4
|Saddiq Bey
|14.2
|6.2
|1.3
|1.2
|0.0
|2.0
