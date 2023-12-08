Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Walton County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
If you live in Walton County, Georgia and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Walton County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Victory Baptist School at Sugar Hill Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Sugar Hill, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Piedmont Academy at Loganville Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Loganville, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
