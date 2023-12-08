Best Women’s College Basketball Games Today: Times & Where to Watch - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:28 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The DePaul Blue Demons versus the Miami Hurricanes is a game to see on Friday's college basketball schedule that includes plenty of thrilling contests.
How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games
North Dakota State Bison vs. Drake Bulldogs
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Venue: Knapp Center
- Location: Des Moines, Iowa
How to Watch North Dakota State vs. Drake
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Navy Midshipmen vs. Dartmouth Big Green
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Venue: Edward Leede Arena
- Location: Hanover, New Hampshire
How to Watch Navy vs. Dartmouth
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Le Moyne Dolphins vs. Colgate Raiders
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Venue: Cotterell Court
- Location: Hamilton, New York
How to Watch Le Moyne vs. Colgate
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Canisius Golden Griffins vs. Binghamton Bearcats
- Game Time: 6:07 PM ET
- Venue: Binghamton University Events Center
- Location: Binghamton, New York
How to Watch Canisius vs. Binghamton
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
DePaul Blue Demons vs. Miami Hurricanes
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Watsco Center
- Location: Coral Gables, Florida
How to Watch DePaul vs. Miami (FL)
- TV: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
High Point Panthers vs. Davidson Wildcats
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: John M. Belk Arena
- Location: Davidson, North Carolina
How to Watch High Point vs. Davidson
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Pennsylvania Quakers vs. Merrimack Warriors
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Hammel Court
- Location: North Andover, Massachusetts
How to Watch Pennsylvania vs. Merrimack
- TV: NESN Plus
Houston Cougars vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Lions
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
- Location: Commerce, Texas
How to Watch Houston vs. Texas A&M-Commerce
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UCSB Gauchos vs. Pacific Tigers
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Venue: Alex G. Spanos Center
- Location: Stockton, California
How to Watch UCSB vs. Pacific
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Montana State Bobcats vs. Saint Mary's Gaels
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Venue: University Credit Union Pavilion
- Location: Moraga, California
How to Watch Montana State vs. Saint Mary's (CA)
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
