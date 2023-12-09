On Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, the Tampa Bay Lightning go head to head against the Seattle Kraken. Is Austin Watson going to score a goal in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Austin Watson score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Watson stats and insights

Watson has scored in one of 15 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game against the Kraken this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.

Watson has no points on the power play.

Watson's shooting percentage is 11.1%, and he averages 0.3 shots per game.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken are 27th in goals allowed, giving up 91 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Kraken have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.5 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Watson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Predators 0 0 0 6:48 Away L 5-1 12/6/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 4:20 Home W 3-1 12/4/2023 Stars 0 0 0 8:02 Home W 4-0 12/2/2023 Stars 0 0 0 9:33 Away L 8-1 11/27/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 6:12 Away L 4-1 11/24/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 4:01 Away W 8-2 11/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 6:38 Home L 3-2 OT 11/20/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 5:22 Home W 5-4 OT 11/18/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 6:46 Home W 6-4 11/16/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 7:19 Away W 4-2

Lightning vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

BSSUN, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

