For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Seattle Kraken on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, is Brayden Point a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Brayden Point score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +135 (Bet $10 to win $13.50 if he scores a goal)

Point stats and insights

In eight of 28 games this season, Point has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

He has attempted five shots in one game versus the Kraken this season, but has not scored.

Point has picked up six goals and seven assists on the power play.

He takes 2.7 shots per game, and converts 15.8% of them.

Kraken defensive stats

On defense, the Kraken are allowing 91 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 27th in the league.

So far this season, the Kraken have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.5 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Point recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Predators 0 0 0 20:45 Away L 5-1 12/6/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 19:37 Home W 3-1 12/4/2023 Stars 0 0 0 17:04 Home W 4-0 12/2/2023 Stars 0 0 0 21:03 Away L 8-1 11/30/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 22:15 Home L 4-2 11/28/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 19:48 Away L 3-1 11/27/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 19:35 Away L 4-1 11/24/2023 Hurricanes 5 3 2 18:03 Away W 8-2 11/22/2023 Jets 1 1 0 19:18 Home L 3-2 OT 11/20/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 22:56 Home W 5-4 OT

Lightning vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

BSSUN, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

