Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cherokee County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 1:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Cherokee County, Georgia today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Cherokee County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Creekview High School at Lambert High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Suwanee, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
