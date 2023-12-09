Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cobb County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 3:39 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Wanting to watch today's high school basketball games in Cobb County, Georgia? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Cobb County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Washington High School at The Walker School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Marietta, GA
- Conference: 2A - Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Corner Canyon High School at Pebblebrook High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM MT on December 9
- Location: Lehi, UT
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lakeside High School - DeKalb at Mount Paran Christian School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Kennesaw, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Praise Academy at Pepperell High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Lindale, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.