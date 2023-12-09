Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Crawford County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Crawford County, Georgia today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Crawford County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Crawford County High School at Marion County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Buena Vista, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
