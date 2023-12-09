Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in DeKalb County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 3:39 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in DeKalb County, Georgia, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
DeKalb County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Stone Mountain High School at Druid Hills High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Conference: 4A - Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Towers High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Decatur, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Greenforest Christian Academy
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Decatur, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southwest DeKalb High School at Westlake High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Columbia High School at Oxford High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Oxford, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
