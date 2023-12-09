Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Fulton County, Georgia. To find out how to watch the games, we have you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Fulton County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Stone Mountain High School at Druid Hills High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on December 9

3:00 PM ET on December 9 Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA Conference: 4A - Region 6

4A - Region 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Washington High School at The Walker School

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on December 9

3:00 PM ET on December 9 Location: Marietta, GA

Marietta, GA Conference: 2A - Region 6

2A - Region 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Marist School at Clarke Central High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on December 9

3:00 PM ET on December 9 Location: Athens, GA

Athens, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Benjamin E. Mays High School at The Paideia School

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on December 9

3:30 PM ET on December 9 Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Hapeville Charter Career Academy at Dougherty Comprehensive High School

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on December 9

3:30 PM ET on December 9 Location: Albany, GA

Albany, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Centennial High School at Roswell High School

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on December 9

3:30 PM ET on December 9 Location: Roswell, GA

Roswell, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Southwest DeKalb High School at Westlake High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 9

4:00 PM ET on December 9 Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Fulton Science Academy at Fellowship Christian School

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 9

4:00 PM ET on December 9 Location: Roswell, GA

Roswell, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Charles R. Drew Charter School at South Atlanta High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 9

5:30 PM ET on December 9 Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Banneker High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 9

6:00 PM ET on December 9 Location: College Park, GA

College Park, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Lakeside High School - DeKalb at Mount Paran Christian School