Saturday's game at UNF Arena has the North Florida Ospreys (5-5) going head to head against the Georgia Southern Eagles (0-8) at 2:00 PM ET on December 9. Our computer prediction projects a 82-72 victory for North Florida, who are favored by our model.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Georgia Southern vs. North Florida Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Georgia Southern vs. North Florida Score Prediction

Prediction: North Florida 82, Georgia Southern 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Georgia Southern vs. North Florida

Computer Predicted Spread: North Florida (-9.5)

North Florida (-9.5) Computer Predicted Total: 153.8

North Florida has compiled a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season, while Georgia Southern is 1-6-0. The Ospreys are 5-3-0 and the Eagles are 4-3-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Georgia Southern Performance Insights

The Eagles have a -121 scoring differential, falling short by 15.1 points per game. They're putting up 69.5 points per game, 287th in college basketball, and are giving up 84.6 per contest to rank 357th in college basketball.

The 26.6 rebounds per game Georgia Southern accumulates rank 354th in the country, 8.2 fewer than the 34.8 its opponents collect.

Georgia Southern connects on 9.6 three-pointers per game (30th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 9.4. It shoots 34.1% from deep, and its opponents shoot 41.2%.

Georgia Southern loses the turnover battle by 1.6 per game, committing 14.4 (335th in college basketball) while its opponents average 12.8.

