Saturday's contest that pits the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (4-3) against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-6) at Hank McCamish Pavilion has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 86-64 in favor of Georgia Tech, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on December 9.

There is no line set for the game.

Georgia Tech vs. Alabama A&M Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Where: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Hank McCamish Pavilion

Georgia Tech vs. Alabama A&M Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgia Tech 86, Alabama A&M 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Georgia Tech vs. Alabama A&M

Computer Predicted Spread: Georgia Tech (-21.9)

Georgia Tech (-21.9) Computer Predicted Total: 149.2

Both Georgia Tech and Alabama A&M are 3-4-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Yellow Jackets are 2-5-0 and the Bulldogs are 4-3-0.

Georgia Tech Performance Insights

The Yellow Jackets' -15 scoring differential (being outscored by 2.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 71.1 points per game (257th in college basketball) while giving up 73.3 per outing (232nd in college basketball).

The 35.7 rebounds per game Georgia Tech averages rank 77th in the country. Its opponents grab 35.6 per outing.

Georgia Tech makes 7.3 three-pointers per game (193rd in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7 on average.

The Yellow Jackets average 87.1 points per 100 possessions on offense (302nd in college basketball), and allow 89.7 points per 100 possessions (196th in college basketball).

Georgia Tech has committed 10.6 turnovers per game (88th in college basketball action) while forcing 10.3 (314th in college basketball).

