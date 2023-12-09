The Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-6) will try to halt a six-game road losing streak at the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (4-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.

Georgia Tech vs. Alabama A&M Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia

Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia TV: ACCN

Georgia Tech Stats Insights

The Yellow Jackets are shooting 39.6% from the field this season, 8.4 percentage points lower than the 48.0% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.

The Bulldogs are the 209th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Yellow Jackets sit at 69th.

The Yellow Jackets record 71.1 points per game, 14.9 fewer points than the 86.0 the Bulldogs allow.

Georgia Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Georgia Tech fared better at home last season, scoring 72.7 points per game, compared to 66.6 per game in away games.

At home, the Yellow Jackets allowed 2.8 fewer points per game (69.0) than in away games (71.8).

Georgia Tech sunk 7.6 threes per game, which was 0.8 fewer than it averaged on the road (8.4). When it comes to three-point percentage, it shot 34.5% in home games and 33.9% away from home.

Georgia Tech Upcoming Schedule