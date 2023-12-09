The Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-6) will visit the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (4-3) after dropping six consecutive road games. It begins at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Georgia Tech vs. Alabama A&M matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Georgia Tech vs. Alabama A&M Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia

Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Georgia Tech vs. Alabama A&M Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Georgia Tech Moneyline Alabama A&M Moneyline BetMGM Georgia Tech (-21.5) 147.5 -3000 +1200 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Georgia Tech (-20.5) 148.5 -4500 +1600 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Georgia Tech vs. Alabama A&M Betting Trends

Georgia Tech has covered three times in seven matchups with a spread this season.

Yellow Jackets games have gone over the point total twice this season.

Alabama A&M is 3-4-0 ATS this year.

A total of four Bulldogs games this season have gone over the point total.

Georgia Tech Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 Georgia Tech is 81st in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+50000), much higher than its computer rankings (124th).

The implied probability of Georgia Tech winning the national championship, based on its +50000 moneyline odds, is 0.2%.

