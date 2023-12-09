Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Greene County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball action in Greene County, Georgia is on the schedule today, and info on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Greene County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Aquinas High School at Greene County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Greensboro, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
