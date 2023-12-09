Saturday's game between the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (4-5) and Kennesaw State Owls (6-3) going head-to-head at G.B. Hodge Center has a projected final score of 80-75 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of South Carolina Upstate, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on December 9.

The game has no line set.

Kennesaw State vs. South Carolina Upstate Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Spartanburg, South Carolina

Spartanburg, South Carolina Venue: G.B. Hodge Center

Kennesaw State vs. South Carolina Upstate Score Prediction

Prediction: South Carolina Upstate 80, Kennesaw State 75

Spread & Total Prediction for Kennesaw State vs. South Carolina Upstate

Computer Predicted Spread: South Carolina Upstate (-4.4)

South Carolina Upstate (-4.4) Computer Predicted Total: 155.1

South Carolina Upstate is 3-4-0 against the spread this season compared to Kennesaw State's 4-3-0 ATS record. The Spartans have a 2-5-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Owls have a record of 6-1-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Kennesaw State Performance Insights

The Owls put up 85.7 points per game (19th in college basketball) while allowing 77 per outing (307th in college basketball). They have a +78 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 8.7 points per game.

Kennesaw State grabs 39.8 rebounds per game (15th in college basketball) while conceding 38.1 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 1.7 boards per game.

Kennesaw State hits 9.2 three-pointers per game (48th in college basketball), 2.4 more than its opponents.

Kennesaw State has come up on top in the turnover battle by 4.1 per game, committing 11.7 (167th in college basketball) while forcing 15.8 (22nd in college basketball).

