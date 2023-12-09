Nicholas Paul and the Tampa Bay Lightning will play on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Seattle Kraken. Prop bets for Paul are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Nicholas Paul vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

BSSUN, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Paul Season Stats Insights

Paul has averaged 17:07 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -17).

Paul has scored a goal in a game six times this season over 28 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Paul has a point in seven games this season (out of 28), including multiple points three times.

Paul has an assist in three of 28 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability is 46.5% that Paul hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 27.8% chance of Paul having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Paul Stats vs. the Kraken

On defense, the Kraken are giving up 91 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 27th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-21) ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 28 Games 3 11 Points 1 8 Goals 1 3 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.