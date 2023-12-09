In the upcoming matchup versus the Seattle Kraken, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on Nikita Kucherov to find the back of the net for the Tampa Bay Lightning? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Nikita Kucherov score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +120 (Bet $10 to win $12.00 if he scores a goal)

Kucherov stats and insights

In 11 of 27 games this season, Kucherov has scored -- and six times he scored multiple goals.

In one game versus the Kraken this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken eight of them.

Kucherov has picked up seven goals and 15 assists on the power play.

He takes 4.7 shots per game, and converts 13.0% of them.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken have given up 91 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 27th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kraken have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.5 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Kucherov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Predators 0 0 0 23:26 Away L 5-1 12/6/2023 Penguins 2 1 1 21:19 Home W 3-1 12/4/2023 Stars 2 1 1 19:28 Home W 4-0 12/2/2023 Stars 1 0 1 21:47 Away L 8-1 11/30/2023 Penguins 2 0 2 24:10 Home L 4-2 11/28/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 22:50 Away L 3-1 11/27/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 19:41 Away L 4-1 11/24/2023 Hurricanes 6 2 4 20:30 Away W 8-2 11/22/2023 Jets 1 0 1 21:00 Home L 3-2 OT 11/20/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 22:08 Home W 5-4 OT

Lightning vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

BSSUN, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

