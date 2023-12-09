There are three games featuring a Sun Belt team on the Saturday college basketball schedule, including the Texas State Bobcats versus the Oklahoma State Cowgirls.

Sun Belt Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters at Arkansas State Red Wolves 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 9 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Texas State Bobcats at Oklahoma State Cowgirls 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 9 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) UT Martin Skyhawks at Troy Trojans 4:30 PM ET, Saturday, December 9 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

