Victor Hedman will be on the ice when the Tampa Bay Lightning and Seattle Kraken meet at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. Does a bet on Hedman intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Victor Hedman vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -118)

Hedman Season Stats Insights

Hedman has averaged 24:00 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -3).

Hedman has a goal in five games this season through 28 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Hedman has a point in 18 games this season (out of 28), including multiple points seven times.

Hedman has an assist in 17 of 28 games played this season, including multiple assists five times.

Hedman has an implied probability of 61.7% to go over his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Hedman going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 54.1%.

Hedman Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken are 27th in goals allowed, giving up 91 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -21 goal differential ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 28 Games 3 27 Points 3 5 Goals 1 22 Assists 2

