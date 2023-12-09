Saturday's contest that pits the Cincinnati Bearcats (7-0) against the Xavier Musketeers (4-5) at Cintas Center is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 76-73 in favor of Cincinnati. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM ET on December 9.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Xavier vs. Cincinnati Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Cintas Center

Xavier vs. Cincinnati Score Prediction

Prediction: Cincinnati 76, Xavier 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Xavier vs. Cincinnati

Computer Predicted Spread: Cincinnati (-2.6)

Cincinnati (-2.6) Computer Predicted Total: 149.0

Xavier is 4-4-0 against the spread this season compared to Cincinnati's 4-3-0 ATS record. The Musketeers are 4-4-0 and the Bearcats are 5-2-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Xavier Performance Insights

The Musketeers' +49 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 5.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 75.6 points per game (157th in college basketball) while giving up 70.1 per contest (160th in college basketball).

Xavier pulls down 34.3 rebounds per game (140th in college basketball) compared to the 34.1 of its opponents.

Xavier makes 6.2 three-pointers per game (282nd in college basketball) at a 32.6% rate (213th in college basketball), compared to the 6.1 its opponents make while shooting 29.9% from beyond the arc.

The Musketeers score 92 points per 100 possessions (233rd in college basketball), while allowing 85.4 points per 100 possessions (86th in college basketball).

Xavier forces 12.1 turnovers per game (192nd in college basketball) while committing 12.9 (256th in college basketball play).

Cincinnati Performance Insights

The Bearcats are outscoring opponents by 22.3 points per game, with a +156 scoring differential overall. They put up 87.3 points per game (14th in college basketball) and give up 65 per outing (56th in college basketball).

Cincinnati wins the rebound battle by 12.7 boards on average. It records 39.1 rebounds per game, 21st in college basketball, while its opponents grab 26.4.

Cincinnati knocks down 9.6 three-pointers per game (30th in college basketball) at a 37.4% rate (54th in college basketball), compared to the 5.6 per game its opponents make, at a 28.5% rate.

Cincinnati has won the turnover battle by three per game, committing 8.6 (13th in college basketball) while forcing 11.6 (228th in college basketball).

