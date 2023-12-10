With the Atlanta Falcons squaring off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 14 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Bijan Robinson a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we analyze the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Bijan Robinson score a touchdown against the Buccaneers?

Odds to score a TD this game: -105 (Bet $10.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Robinson has rushed for a team-leading 756 yards on 159 carries (63 yards per game) while scoring three touchdowns.

Robinson also has 35 catches this season for 266 yards (22.2 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Robinson has found the end zone on the ground in three games this season.

He has three games with a touchdown catch this year (out of 12 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

Bijan Robinson Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Panthers 10 56 0 6 27 1 Week 2 Packers 19 124 0 4 48 0 Week 3 @Lions 10 33 0 4 27 0 Week 4 @Jaguars 14 105 0 5 32 0 Week 5 Texans 14 46 0 2 12 1 Week 6 Commanders 13 37 0 5 43 0 Week 7 @Buccaneers 1 3 0 0 0 0 Week 8 @Titans 11 62 1 0 0 0 Week 9 Vikings 11 51 0 2 8 0 Week 10 @Cardinals 22 95 1 1 11 0 Week 12 Saints 16 91 1 3 32 1 Week 13 @Jets 18 53 0 3 26 0

