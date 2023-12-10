Desmond Ridder has a favorable matchup when his Atlanta Falcons play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 14 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Buccaneers allow 257.9 passing yards per game, fifth-worst in the league.

Ridder has piled up 2,029 passing yards this season (184.5 per game), including eight passing TDs and eight picks. Also, Ridder has amassed 180 rushing yards (16.4 per game) on 42 carries, scoring four TDs on the ground.

Ridder vs. the Buccaneers

Ridder vs the Buccaneers (since 2021): 2 GP / 237 PASS YPG / PASS TD

2 GP / 237 PASS YPG / PASS TD Tampa Bay has allowed 300 or more passing yards to a total of five opposing players this year.

The Buccaneers have allowed seven players to throw one or more TDs in a game this season.

Tampa Bay has given up at least two touchdown passes to five quarterbacks in 2023.

The Buccaneers have given up at least three TD passes in an outing to two opposing QBs this season.

The Buccaneers yield 257.9 passing yards per game, the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense this season.

So far this year, the Buccaneers have surrendered 16 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.3 per game. That ranks 16th in NFL play.

Desmond Ridder Passing Props vs. the Buccaneers

Passing Yards: 194.5 (-115)

194.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+175)

Ridder Passing Insights

Ridder has bettered his passing yards prop total in six games this season, or 60.0%.

The Falcons, who are 25th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 48.9% of the time while running 51.1%.

Ridder's 6.9 yards per attempt rank 18th in the league.

Ridder has thrown for a touchdown in seven of 11 games this year, with more than one TD pass once.

He has scored 12 of his team's 21 offensive touchdowns this season (57.1%).

Ridder accounts for 35.4% of his team's red zone plays, with 35 of his total 294 passing attempts inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Desmond Ridder Rushing Props vs the Buccaneers

Rushing Yards: 13.5 (-115)

Ridder Rushing Insights

So far this season, Ridder has hit the over six times on his rushing yards prop bet (in 10 opportunities).

Ridder has a rushing touchdown in four games this year, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has 10 red zone rushing carries (16.7% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Ridder's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Jets 12/3/2023 Week 13 12-for-27 / 121 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 3 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 11/26/2023 Week 12 13-for-21 / 168 YDS / 1 TD / 2 INTs 7 ATT / 30 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 11/12/2023 Week 10 4-for-6 / 39 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 3 ATT / 11 YDS / 1 TD at Titans 10/29/2023 Week 8 8-for-12 / 71 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 3 ATT / 26 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 10/22/2023 Week 7 19-for-25 / 250 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 6 ATT / 38 YDS / 1 TD

