When the Atlanta Falcons play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 14, Drake London will be up against a Buccaneers pass defense featuring Dee Delaney. For more stats and analysis on this matchup, continue reading.

Falcons vs. Buccaneers Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Mercedes-Benz Stadium Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia TV: CBS

Drake London Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Buccaneers 70.2 6.4 46 127 7.31

Drake London vs. Dee Delaney Insights

Drake London & the Falcons' Offense

Drake London's team-leading 573 yards as a receiver have come on 46 receptions (out of 73 targets) with two touchdowns.

Looking at the passing game, Atlanta is averaging 193.4 yards (2,321 total), which is the ninth-fewest in the NFL.

The Falcons are scoring 18.8 points per game, only 25th in the league.

Atlanta has been one of the least pass-happy offenses this season, passing the ball 30.8 times per contest, which is seventh in the league.

In the red zone, the Falcons are not airing it out very often compared to the rest of the league, ranking ninth in the NFL with 39 total red-zone pass attempts (39.4% red-zone pass rate).

Dee Delaney & the Buccaneers' Defense

Dee Delaney has picked off a team-high two passes. He also has 15 tackles and four passes defended to his name.

When it comes to stopping the pass, Tampa Bay's defense has been ineffective this season, as it ranks fifth-to-last in the league with 3,095 passing yards allowed (257.9 per game).

This year, the Buccaneers have been clicking on defense, with 20.4 points allowed per game (ninth in NFL).

Nine players have put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Tampa Bay this season.

15 players have hauled in a touchdown against the Buccaneers this season.

Drake London vs. Dee Delaney Advanced Stats

Drake London Dee Delaney Rec. Targets 73 23 Def. Targets Receptions 46 4 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 12.5 10 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 573 15 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 52.1 1.9 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 135 0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 11 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 2 2 Interceptions

